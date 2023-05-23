Bashir Ahmad, the Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Muhammadu Buhari, mentioned a list of Federal Polytechnics, established by his boss

Nigerians have reacted after Bashir Ahmad, the Special Assistant on Digital Communications to President Muhammadu Buhari, mentioned a list of Federal Polytechnics, established under the Buhari’s administration.

According to Ahmad, President Buhari established eight new Federal Polytechnics across the country.

He disclosed this via his verified Twitter handle @BashirAhmaad on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Ahmad tweed:

The new Federal Polytechnics, established under the Muhammadu Buhari Administration.

•Federal Polytechnic Daura, Katsina

•Federal Polytechnic Kaltungo, Gombe

•Federal Polytechnic Wannune, Benue

•Federal Polytechnic Monguno, Borno

•Federal Polytechnic Shendam, Plateau

•Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Oyo state.

•Federal Polytechnic Ugep, Cross River

•Federal Polytechnic Orogun, Delta State

Nigerians react to list of new Federal Polytechnics established by President Buhari

Some Nigerians have, however, taken to Ahmad’s Twitter handle to react to the list of new federal polytechnics established.

Kelechi @kaycdgreat, described the polytechnics as paper work institutions that won’t see the light of day.

“Paper work polytechnics… all these won’t come to reality, Buhari & his cabinet failed woefully.

“What’s all the rush to approve last minute plans, also requesting for $800m loan is totally unacceptable,” he wrote.

Another Nigerian, Ahmad Isa @a_iman7, wondered why establishing polytechnics should be considered an achievement.

“Wow! So this is an achievement? How many of his grandchildren have ever attended polytechnic? Has the issue of dichotomy between universities and polytechnics been fixed? Do you know what polytechnics in UK offers? Polytechnics in UK offers degrees not diplomas.”

Michael @aluta_michael, said why does the federal government keep stabling new polytechnics when the old ones have no infrastructure.

“We keep establishing glorified secondary schools in the name polytechnics and Universities.

“The ones we have b4 now , no infrastructure.”

A Twitter user, BLACK-GEE @aboubaqar, asked where equality and fairness are when all the polytechnics are from the North.

He wrote:

“All these polytechnics are from the North. Is this equity and fairness? Then why? @BashirAhmaad”

Another Nigerian, megida abdulakeem olawale, @Ideaikubolaje, said all 60% of the polytechnics are in the northern part of the country,

Olawale tweeted:

“Virtually 60% plus comes from the north. Don’t worry it’s our turn now”

Top 10 best polytechnic in Nigeria

