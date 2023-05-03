A young disappointed secondary school leaver has sent social media into a frenzy owing to her reaction to seeing her UTME score

The girl wept bitterly and refused to be consoled as she lamented over scoring 259 in the examination

Many people who watched the video expressed anger over the lady's behaviour, tagging her as ungrateful

A Nigerian girl shed tears profusely after she checked the JAMB portal and saw her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result.

While a woman tried to comfort her, the girl refused to be calm and tearfully wondered how she scored 259 in the exam.

She cried bitterly over her UTME score. Photo Credit: @charlesndugraphics

Source: TikTok

A video of the girl weeping hard was shared on TikTok and stirred massive reactions from netizens.

Many people knocked the girl for what they tagged as ungrateful just as others passed funny remarks over her behaviour.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Deevoo18 said:

"I wan swear for the person wey dey hold am sef... leave am make she run enter bush..."

Tommy said:

"See this one you dey cry for 259 pesin way get 110 make Dem die."

blessingabraham432 said:

"Na 250 i dey hear abi my ear nor dey hear clear."

AshabiAde said:

"259 u dey ment go harder next year then."

tao_coco said:

"U muzz me wey score 167 last year nko and I drop out."

Beezee_Jnr said:

"This one don ment oo,me wey get 180 sef do giveaway."

Somi said:

"Wetin we wey get 140 go con do na."

user3826571751545 said:

"Wait o 250 and you dey cry.

"God abeg o."

JAMB releases 2023 UTME results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had released the 2023 UTME results.

The Nation reported that the examination board revealed that 1, 595, 779 candidates were registered for the examination, which was conducted in 708 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in 105 examination towns across the country.

According to the board, the results of 4 categories of candidates were not included in the released results.

The examination body urged candidates who sat for the examination to send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 through the phone number they used for registration of the exams, adding that they would get the results as an SMS.

Source: Legit.ng