FCT, Abuja - The vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party and pro-chancellor of Baze University, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed, has urged matriculants of the institution to be focused and diligent to achieve their goals academic goals as students.

Senator Baba-Ahmed made this call on Saturday, April 15, at the matriculation ceremony of new students witnessed by Legit.ng's regional correspondent.

Baze University matriculated a total number of 1,224 newly admitted students into various disciplines for the 2022/2023 academic year. Photo: Datti Baba-Ahmed, Baze University

The institution matriculated 1,224 newly students into various disciplines for the 2022/2023 academic session.

At the ceremony, Senator Baba-Ahmed said:

"As you begin this new phase of your life, I urge you to be focused, disciplined, and diligent in your studies.

"Remember, success does not come on a platter of gold; it requires hard work, determination, and perseverance. I encourage you to take advantage of all the resources available to you and make the most of your time here."

Also speaking at the matriculation ceremony, the Baze University Vice Chancellor, Prof Tahir Mamman (SAN), welcomed the new intakes and congratulated them for participating in the institution.

In his remark, Mamman said:

"Your choice is well informed and on the University's part, it is our solemn duty to ensure a suitable environment for you to learn.

"This involves having the right caliber mix of staff, as well as facilities and services especially in this era of IT to facilitate and modernise your learning."

"Develop yourself in learning and character": Baze VC tells matriculants

Mamman also charged the students to cultivate the zeal and willingness to develop in learning and character, a trait he said would help them excel when they hit the labour market.

He, however, stressed that the institution remains highly critical of unruliness and ill-mannered behaviours as it would not be acceptable in and out of the campus.

Stephanie Asema, a new matriculant, expressed her happiness to be a student at the institution while describing it as a multicultural student background and a conducive campus environment.

Another student, Mark Tehila, commended the school for its numerous social activities, saying: "It is fun to be here".

