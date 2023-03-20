First Bank is seeking applications for participation in the third cohort of its Management Associate Programme

The bank said the programme is a 24-month, fast-track, all-round programme for young and passionate Nigerians

The bank stated that in the last five years, it has churned out dynamic young people who are successfully employed in the bank

One of Nigeria’s oldest banks, First Bank Limited, has announced the call for applications for participation in the third edition of its Management Associates Programme.

A statement by the bank said the programme is a 24-month fast-track comprehensive programme meant for young, dynamic, and highly driven persons passionate about making a difference in the financial services sector.

Programme meant for young talented people

Per First Bank, the programme is designed to build the next generation of leaders to drive the bank’s vision of being Africa’s bank of first choice.

According to the bank, the programme is built to equip people with experience of both classroom and real-life work that gives insight into the world of work.

First Bank says:

“The programme is targeted at high-potential young professionals who possess acute thinking skills, financial and methodical skills, and a distinctive ability to communicate effectively and synthesize ideas, information, and data to aid decision-making.”

Bank releases link to apply

Reports say interested participants are required to submit their application via https://hdbc.fa.em2.oraclecloud.com/hcmUI/CandidateExperience/en/sites/CX.

The bank disclosed that the application had been extended and would close by March 24, 2023.

The bank’s group head of human capital management and human capital development, Olumuyiwa Olulaja, said the programme had made giant strides and impact in promoting the career development of budding talents in the financial services sector as they are equipped with the tenets and ethics that are globally accepted in the banking industry.

Olulaja said:

“The FMAP initiative is amongst the many ways we reinvest in our human capital as we build the next generation of leaders through their exposure to various opportunities essential to preparing their readiness for the future.”

The programme launched in 2008 and has successfully trained and boarded about 50 persons in two editions who have deployed in the bank and made a difference in the organisation as the bank continues to support their growth and development in all aspects.

