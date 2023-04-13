The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) in Nigeria is set to disburse N18 billion to six public universities as part of its Special High Impact Intervention

The breakdown of the recently approved 2023 Intervention Budget of N320 billion by President Muhammadu Buhari was provided by the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono.

Six selected universities will receive N3 billion each, while six polytechnics and six colleges of education will each receive N1 billion

Echono provided a breakdown of the recently approved 2023 Intervention Budget of N320 billion by President Muhammadu Buhari during a briefing in Abuja on Thursday, April 13, Daily Trust reported.

Students in Lagos University on March 10, 2016, in Lagos, Nigeria - West Africa. Photo credit: Frédéric Soltan

Source: Getty Images

According to Echono, six selected universities will receive N3 billion each, while six polytechnics and six Colleges of Education across the country will each receive N1 billion.

He emphasized that over 95% of the total disbursement for 2023, amounting to N320 billion, will directly benefit tertiary institutions.

Echono further explained that the remaining 5% of the allocation will be utilized for staff salaries and allowances, project monitoring, and zonal capital projects.

He noted that 62% of the total disbursement, equivalent to N198 billion, will constitute the institutions' annual direct disbursement, while 20% of the disbursement, amounting to N64.2 billion, will be used for special interventions.

The Board of Trustees will have discretion in determining the allocations for special interventions, which are zonal-based and distributed equitably in accordance with the enabling Act.

The Special High Impact Intervention, as highlighted by Echono, aims to inject substantial funds into selected tertiary institutions to achieve a significant transformation through Programme Upgrade and Improvement in the teaching and learning environment.

The beneficiaries are chosen based on various criteria, including the age of the institution and their geographic location within Nigeria.

Universities to benefit

Ibrahim Babangida University Lapai Federal University Wukari in Taraba state Federal University Birnin Kebbi Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Edo State University Federal University of Technology Akure, Ondo state.

Polytechnics to benefit

Federal Polytechnics Offa Federal Polytechnic Gombe Federal Polytechnic Kabo in Kano state Anambra State Polytechnic Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora.

Colleges of Education to benefit

Plateau State College of Education Federal College of Education Yola Federal College of Education Zaria Enugu State College of Education Delta State College of Education Taiye Solarin College of Education.

Echono also mentioned that N500 million has been allocated to selected Colleges of Education from the six geopolitical zones for micro-teaching laboratories as part of other intervention lines.

Source: Legit.ng