Drama occurred today, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Arik Air, where the airline's founder, Johnson Arumemi-Ikhide was barred from entering the company's premises despite a court order which granted him entry.

According to Daily Trust, Arumemi-Ikhide and his aides were blocked by security officers who were earlier appointed through a court order after the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) took over the management of the airline since 2017 over a huge debt.

Arik Air Founder, Johnson Arumemi-Ikhide, Arik Airline plane Photo credit - ChannelsTV, DailyTrust

Source: UGC

When pressmen arrived the scene, the Chief Security Officer of the airline disclosed that he was acting on an order "from above" which stated that Arumemi-Ikhide should not be allowed into the premises.

Even after explaining that he was there for a meeting with the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Finance Officer, the airline founder was still refused entry into the premises

He eventually left Arik Air premises and proceeded to the Nigeria Police Force division at the Murtala Mohammed Airport, Lagos, where he wrote a statement.

Arik Air's ongoing legal battle

It would be recalled that in 2017, AMCON took over the assets of the airline. Following the takeover, Kamilu Omokhide was appointed receiver manager on behalf of the airline.

In December 2021, Arumemi-Ikhide filed originating motion to allow him, the directors and the shareholders of the airline unrestricted access to their offices. The motion also sought that they should be granted staff required for the discharge of their duties.

Fortunately for Arumemi-Ikhide, the motion was granted in a new court order as the court ruled that receivership of Arik Air did not preclude restricting access to the premises.

However, despite the court order which he displayed to the CSO, he and his aides were denied access into the premises, citing instruction from the receiver manager.

Source: Legit.ng