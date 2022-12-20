The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the major dates for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

JAMB's spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said registration for the 2023 UTME will commence from Saturday, January 14 to Tuesday, February 14, 2023

The board fixed Saturday, April 29, 2023, for the conduct of the 2023 UTME which is expected to end on Monday, May 12, 2023

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that it will commence registration for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) from Saturday, January 14 to Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

JAMB's spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, announced this in a statement released on Tuesday, December 20.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced registration and exam dates for the 2023 UTME. Photo credit: @holuwabukorlar

Source: Twitter

According to Benjamin, JAMB rolled out some major dates for its activities in 2023 at the end of its management meeting which was held in Abuja.

He stated further that the Direct Entry registration would commence from Monday, February 20, to Thursday, April 20, 2023, The Nation stated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JAMB: When will UTME 2023 hold?

The board also fixed Thursday, March 16, 2023, for the conduct of its optional mock UTME, Channels TV reported.

It fixed Saturday, April 29, 2023, for the conduct of the 2023 UTME which is expected to end on Monday, May 12, 2023.

Meanwhile, candidates will be required to pay the sum of N1000 service charge for the Computer-Based Test centres for the conduct of mock examination at the point of registration.

This, according to JAMB, is to prevent a situation where candidates would indicate their interest to sit the mock UTME leading the various centres to commit human and material resources only for them to stay away on the day of the examination.

How JAMB remitted N50bn to FG, Prof Ishaq Oloyede reveals

In another report, JAMB said it has remitted N50 billion to the federal government’s coffers in the last six years.

This was disclosed by JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede at a public lecture titled, “The Imperatives of JAMB in Tertiary Education in Nigeria”, as part of activities to mark this year’s Gbagura Day.

Oloyedede also berated those calling for an extension of the validity of the results of UTME, saying those behind the calls are acting in ignorance.

Source: Legit.ng