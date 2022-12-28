League of Imams and Alfas in Ogun state has directed Muslim pupils in public schools in the state to resume schools with their hijabs in January.

The group made the directives following its December meeting at the state capital, Abeokuta.

The religious leaders noted that the league made the conclusion following its recent meeting with the state government about the need for their female children to use hijab as part of their school uniforms.

The announcement was contained in a statement signed by its secretary general, Sheikh Tajudeen Adewunmi on Tuesday, December 27, adding that January 9 is the date set for the use of hijabs to begin in public schools, the date the students will resume their second term.

The statement reads in part:

“Desiring and willing female Muslim students could wear a white-coloured shoulder-length cape Hijab as they resume for the second term of the 2022-2023 academic session on Monday, January 9, 2023, and henceforth without any fear of molestation or punishment.”

The statement cited the pronouncement of the justices of the supreme court of the federal republic of Nigeria that reaffirmed the rights of Muslim students in Nigeria schools to use hijabs.

Source: Legit.ng