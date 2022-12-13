The governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, has been urged to declare a state of emergency in the state

The call for this was made by a non-governmental organisation, Urban Alert, on Monday, December 12

According to the organisation, public schools should be well equip in the state to improve learning for students

A non-governmental organisation, Urban Alert, has called on the newly sworn-in governor of Osun state, Ademola Adeleke, to declare a state of emergency on public education in the state.

The Cable reports that in a statement issued on Monday, December 12, Urban Alert said the decision is to ensure that capable hands are appointed to manage the state’s education sector.

Making recommendations to the new state governor, the NGO said a citizen’s survey conducted shows that job creation, health, commerce, and education require the government’s urgent attention.

It also noted that agenda setting is important as it helps in assessing efforts made in making life worth living for citizens.

The statement read in part:

“According to the survey, job creation, health, commerce and education ranked as the areas seeking ‘extremely urgent’ attention from the new government.

“Residents of Osun state yearn for the government’s serious attention in providing quality primary and tertiary healthcare services to vulnerable residents who cannot afford the state’s Osun Health Insurance Scheme as it were."

