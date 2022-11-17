The federal government on Wednesday, November 16, said that there is no going back on its No work no pay’ policy

Speaking on behalf of the government in Abuja on Wednesday, the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, also debunked claims that lecturers will be converted into casual workers

Adamu noted that, unlike viral reports, the Buhari-led administration has no plan to do any such thing

Abuja - Nigerian university students may soon witness and bear the brunt of another showdown between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

This is as the government is insisting that it will not pay full salaries to lecturers in spite of their nationwide protest, Punch reports.

The government refuted allegations that it is trying t make lecturers casual workers

Source: Twitter

The government's position was made public again on Wednesday, November 16, when the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja made it clear that the protesting lecturers would not be paid for work not done going by the ‘No work no pay’ policy.

Adamu also debunked claims by ASUU's leadership that the Buhari-led government is plotting to make lecturers casual workers using the lecturers on a pro-rata basis of payment.

He said:

“Nobody can make university lecturers casual workers."

Half salary: Another strike? ASUU makes nationwide declaration

In opposition to the federal government's no-work, no-pay policy, the Academic Staff Union of Universities has said that it will embark on a one-day nationwide protest rally across Nigeria.

According to ASUU, the protest will be staged at the branch levels of the union throughout public university campuses in the country.

The rally will take place as a lecture-free day for all lecturers who are ASUU members.

This was confirmed on Sunday, November 13, to the newspaper by a member of the National Executive Council (NEC).

The ASUU NEC member stated:

“We are protesting. Branches will choose their own dates, the government needs to understand that we are not casual workers.”

FG under pressure as ASUU plans to meet over ‘half salary’ payment

Following the payment of salary by the federal government to lecturers who just resumed an eight-month strike, the Academic Staff Union of Universities seems not to be pleased with this development.

