ASUU has made a stern decision to further demonstrate its opposition to the Buhari-led government's position on no work no pay for university lecturers

The academic union in a meeting on Sunday, November 13, decided to go on a one-day rally protest across Nigeria

The union noted that the rally will be held on different days in all its branches, adding that it will be lecture-free

In opposition to the federal government's no-work, no-pay policy, the Academic Staff Union of Universities has said that it will embark on a one-day nationwide protest rally across Nigeria.

According to ASUU, the protest will be staged at the branch levels of the union throughout public university campuses in the country, The Nation reports.

ASUU said the protest will be carried out across Nigeria (Photo: @ASUUNGR)

Punch reports that the rally will take place as a lecture-free day for all lecturers who are ASUU members.

This was confirmed on Sunday, November 13, to the newspaper by a member of the National Executive Council (NEC).

The ASUU NEC member stated:

“We are protesting. Branches will choose their own dates, the government needs to understand that we are not casual workers.”

As stated in a letter signed by the chairperson of ASUU, University of Lagos branch, Dele Ashir, the branch will carry out the said protest on Tuesday, November 15, at

In the letter addressed to stakeholders, it was revealed that the special congress/ protest rally against the casualization of intellectualism in Nigeria will be held at Julius Berger auditorium.

FG under pressure as ASUU plans to meet over ‘half salary’ payment

Following the payment of salary by the federal government to lecturers who just resumed an eight-month strike, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) seems not to be pleased with this development.

Reacting to this development, the national chairman of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, on Thursday, October 3, said the union would be sitting to deliberate on the matter in earnest.

Union members were caught in amazement as they received credit notification for October as they were paid for just seventeen days.

Mathematically, the government made the payment on the premise that they resumed work on Friday, October 14.

