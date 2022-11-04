ASUU is set to hold an emergency meeting soon to take a decision over the half-salary payment made by the federal government

It was gathered that ASUU members were only paid for 17days for the month of October based on the premise that they resumed on Friday, October 14

This development did not also go down well with other unions like SSANU, NASU, CONUA and NAAT

FCT, Abuja - Following the payment of salary by the federal government to lecturers who just resumed an eight-month strike, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) seems not to be pleased with this development.

Reacting to this development, the national chairman of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, on Thursday, October 3, said the union would be sitting to deliberate on the matter in earnest.

ASUU chairman, Prof Osodeke said the union will hold a meeting in earnest to decide on the next line of action. Photo: ASUU

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, union members were caught in amazement as they received credit notification for October as they were paid for just seventeen days.

Mathematically, the government made the payment on the premise that they resumed work on Friday, October 14.

In his reaction to the development, Prof Osodeke said:

“Yes, we were paid half salary for October and that is not what we expected. However, as an organised union, we are meeting soon to deliberate on the issue and take appropriate actions.”

The ASUU chairman also revealed that other unions like SSANU, NAAT, and NASU were in awe of why the federal government decided not to pay in full.

CONUA reacts to half salary payment

Similarly, the newly registered Congress of University Academics (CONUA) was also not pleased with the development, PremiumTimes reported.

The national coordinator, Niyi Sunmonu, said the government’s action is unfortunate as he appealed to its members not to be alarmed that resolutions will be made in earnest.

Sumonu, in his submission, said there was no reason why members of CONUA should not be paid their full salaries.

He revealed that while ASUU members were on strike, members of CONUA were still working and never embarked on strike.

