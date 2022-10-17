The University of Ibadan (UI) has been ranked the best varsity in Nigeria to study Law in the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) shares the top spot with UI in the latest ranking.

A view of the gate of Bayero University in the northern Nigerian city of Kano. Photo credit: AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Both the UI and UNILAG are ranked 401-500th out of over 1,799 institutions worldwide.

Ranked between 1001 and 1200 globally, Bayero University Kano was ranked as the third-best varsity to study Law in Nigeria.

The Times Higher Education (THE) is a British magazine that specialises in higher education worldwide.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Top 10 best universities in Nigeria to study law

Below is a list of the best universities in Nigeria for students interested in studying Law, according to the Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2023.

S/N Universities Nigeria Ranking Global Ranking 1 University of Ibadan (UI) 1 401-500 2. University of Lagos (UNILAG) 1 401-500 3. Bayero University Kano (BUK) 3 1001-1200 4. University of Benin (UNIBEN) 4 1201-1500 5. University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) 4 1201-1500 6. University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) 4 1201-1500 7. Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) 4 1201-1500 8. Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) 8 1501+ 9. Adamawa State University, Mubi 9 "Reporter" 10. Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike 9 "Reporter"

Note: Adamawa State University, Mubi and Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, have a "Reporter" status in the ranking.

What this means is that the institutions are one of the 526 universities that "provided data but did not meet (the) eligibility criteria to receive a rank, and agreed to be displayed as a reporter in the final table."

World University Rankings 2023: These are the best universities in Africa

According to the 2023 University World ranking, the best university in Africa is the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

The university is ranked 160th globally. Stellenbosch University and the University of Witwatersrand, also in South Africa, jointly occupy the second spot as they are ranked within number 251 - 300.

The University of Cape Coast in Ghana is ranked within number 351 - 400 and occupies the fourth spot in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng