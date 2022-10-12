Following the directive of the national leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), many branches of the varsity lecturers' union have now voted for the suspension of their months-long strike.

This was disclosed in a thread of tweets by Deborah Tolu-Kolawole, a journalist with The Punch newspaper.

Many branches of ASUU have voted for the suspension of the months-long strike. Photo credits: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/, AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to the tertiary education reporter, below is a list of most of the universities that have voted to suspend the strike conditionally or based on the court order.

ASUU strike: Universities that voted for suspension

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) University of Benin (UNIBEN) University Of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) University of Lagos (UNILAG) Ekiti State University (EKSU) University Of Calabar (UNICAL) University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) Adekunle Ajasin University Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) Kano University of Science & Technology University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) University Of Jos (UNIJOS) Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) Alex Ekwueme Federal University Federal University of Technology Minna Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero Usmanu Dan Fodio University Sokoto Bayero University Kano (BUK)

OAU fails to reach agreement

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the ASUU branch at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife failed to reach an agreement and now awaits the decision of the National Executive Council (NEC).

The NEC will meet on Thursday, October 13, to decide on the votes by its branches.

It was gathered that the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero and Usmanu Dan Fodio University Sokoto agreed on the suspension of the strike based on the court order

BUK voted for a conditional suspension of the strike.

Tolu-Kolawole stated that all ASUU branches, except the OAU branch, have reached an agreement to suspend the strike conditionally or based on the court order.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a constitutional lawyer, Adoyi Abakpa, gave a legal interpretation to the court orders asking ASUU to return to class.

Abakpa said even though ASUU has to obey the judgment as every order of the court, whether right or wrong, is meant to be obeyed, the union cannot be compelled to call off the strike as doing so will be against their fundamental rights.

“Considering the constitutionality of compelling ASUU to go on strike by court order, every order of the court is meant to be obeyed. That’s a rule. No matter how wrong the judgment or order seems to appear," the lawyer said.

Source: Legit.ng