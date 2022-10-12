List of Nigerian Universities that Have Voted for Suspension of ASUU Strike
Following the directive of the national leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), many branches of the varsity lecturers' union have now voted for the suspension of their months-long strike.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
This was disclosed in a thread of tweets by Deborah Tolu-Kolawole, a journalist with The Punch newspaper.
According to the tertiary education reporter, below is a list of most of the universities that have voted to suspend the strike conditionally or based on the court order.
ASUU strike: Universities that voted for suspension
- Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH)
- The Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA)
- University of Benin (UNIBEN)
- University Of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN)
- Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED)
- Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK)
- University of Lagos (UNILAG)
- Ekiti State University (EKSU)
- University Of Calabar (UNICAL)
- University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT)
- Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)
- Adekunle Ajasin University
- Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU)
- Kano University of Science & Technology
- University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID)
- University Of Jos (UNIJOS)
- Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB)
- Alex Ekwueme Federal University
- Federal University of Technology Minna
- Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero
- Usmanu Dan Fodio University Sokoto
- Bayero University Kano (BUK)
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
OAU fails to reach agreement
Meanwhile, it was gathered that the ASUU branch at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife failed to reach an agreement and now awaits the decision of the National Executive Council (NEC).
The NEC will meet on Thursday, October 13, to decide on the votes by its branches.
It was gathered that the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology Aliero and Usmanu Dan Fodio University Sokoto agreed on the suspension of the strike based on the court order
BUK voted for a conditional suspension of the strike.
Tolu-Kolawole stated that all ASUU branches, except the OAU branch, have reached an agreement to suspend the strike conditionally or based on the court order.
ASUU strike: Lawyer gives legal interpretation to court order asking lecturers to resume
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a constitutional lawyer, Adoyi Abakpa, gave a legal interpretation to the court orders asking ASUU to return to class.
Abakpa said even though ASUU has to obey the judgment as every order of the court, whether right or wrong, is meant to be obeyed, the union cannot be compelled to call off the strike as doing so will be against their fundamental rights.
“Considering the constitutionality of compelling ASUU to go on strike by court order, every order of the court is meant to be obeyed. That’s a rule. No matter how wrong the judgment or order seems to appear," the lawyer said.
Source: Legit.ng