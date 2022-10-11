After months of the industrial strike, there is a strong hope that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will return to the classroom in a few days' time.

This is as the president of the union, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said the union has "for the first time, seen light at the end of the tunnel."

There are strong indications that ASUU will soon call off its strike after meeting with House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila. Photo credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola via @MobilePunch

Osodeke spoke after a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamia, and other lawmakers on Monday evening, October 10.

Gbajabiamila, who mediated between the union and the federal government, also expressed hope that the strike would be over in a few days.

Similarly, following the recent Court of Appeal verdict, Femi Falana (SAN), ASUU's lawyer, said the union will call off its strike soon.

The appellate court had ordered the union to resume before it would entertain its appeal of the judgement by the National Industrial Court.

Has ASUU finally called off its strike?

Following the statements by ASUU president, Gbajabiamila and Falana on Monday, there has been a widespread rumour that the strike has been called off.

However, this is not true.

Following the meeting with Gbajabiamila on Monday, branches of ASUU across the country will commence traditional voting today, Tuesday, October 11, and Wednesday, October 12, to take a decision over the ongoing strike by the union, according to a report by The Punch.

The decisions of the branches will then be conveyed to the National Executive Council (NEC).

According to Vanguard, the NEC will convene an emergency NEC meeting on Thursday, October 13, to decide on the votes by its branches.

What is the timeline for ASUU to call off the strike?

Based on the unfolding development, below is the timeline for ASUU to either call off the strike or continue it.

Tuesday, October 11: Zonal branches to collate the views of members through vote

Wednesday, October 12: Zonal branches to collate the views of members through votes

Thursday, October 13: ASUU National Executive Committee (NEC) to meet in Abuja to take the final decision.

By Thursday evening/Friday, October 14, Nigerians will very likely hear from ASUU: either the strike will be called off, or it will continue.

Nevertheless, recent developments indicate that the strike will likely be called off.

