The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has hailed the House of Representatives for its intervention in the protracted crisis between university lecturers and the Federal Government.

The President of ASUU, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, said, “For the first time, we have seen light at the end of the tunnel.”

This is just as the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, who briefs the leadership of ASUU about his meetings with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), over the crisis, said he expected that the strike would be called off “in matter of days.”

Source: Legit.ng