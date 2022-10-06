The management of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) has announced the appointment of Professor Ayodeji Agboola as the new vice-chancellor of the institution

The announcement was contained in a statement by the university's registrar and spokesperson of the governing council, Femi Ogunwomoju

Agboola's appointment came amidst the ongoing strike by the university lecturers in Nigeria, in which the institution was not spare

Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state - The Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ogun state, has kept activities rolling by appointing a professor of cancer pathology, Ayodeji Agboola, as its new vice-chancellor.

Agboola succeeded Professor Ganiyu Olatunde, who has completed his five-year tenure, The Punch reported.

OOU appoints new VC amid ASUU strike Photo Credit: @oou_su

Source: Twitter

Is OOU joining ASUU strike?

The appointment of the professor as the university's VC is coming amidst the 7 months of industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The new VC has served as the university's deputy vice-chancellor (academic).

This was disclosed by Femi Ogunwomoju, the registrar and secretary to the governor council of the university, on Thursday, October 6.

Profile of the new OOU VC

Ogunwomoju added that the appointment would last for five years and would take effect from next week, Thursday, October 13.

The statement reads in part:

“The appointment was ratified at its 206th (Special) Meeting held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

"Professor Agboola, a Professor of Cancer Pathology was born on July 4, 1970.

FG moves to clip ASUU's wing, sets to present certificate of registration to factional group

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has announced that it will be presenting a certificate of registration to CONUA, a breakaway faction of ASUU.

The presentation will be done today, Tuesday, October 4, at the minister conference room, federal secretariat, Abuja.

The detail of the presentation was contained in an invitation sent to journalists by the director of press and public relations of the ministry of labour and employment, Oshundun Olajide.

CONUA is a breakaway faction of ASUU that already exists in a few federal universities. Its national coordinator, Niyi Sunmonu, a lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

Source: Legit.ng