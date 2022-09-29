Professor Christopher Imumolen has laid out his blueprint for reforms in Nigeria's educational sector

The Accord Party presidential candidate says under his watch as president, there will be total revolution of the sector

He also stated that under his watch, the frequent ASUU strikes witnessed in the country will be a thing of the past

Lagos - Accord presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen has laid out his blueprint for the total revolution of Nigeria's seemingly comatose educational system if he gets elected as president come 2023.

The successful entrepreneur laid out his plans during the convocation ceremony of the JPTS Institute, a higher learning in Lagos recently.

Prof Imumolen has been consistent with his passion for education. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

While fielding questions from journalists, Professor Imumolen who also doubles as founder and president of the school said learning, especially in tertiary institutions could be less cumbersome for students.

According to him, in an era where schools have either been shut for several months because lecturers are on strike over issues of better working conditions or security challenges in the northern part of the country, his model which keeps working would readily come in handy.

His words:

“That we have been able to graduate students from the institute at a period a great number of students in our tertiary institutions have been home for several months owing to the ASUU strike is a testimony that education can thrive if the appropriate policies and safeguards are put in place.

“So, what I'm saying in effect is that our educational system need to be digitalised. We are in the digital age. We must start moving away from the concept of classroom learning alone to studying from anywhere through the deployment of technology.

“Again, we need to properly fund the sector. Currently, we are spending a meagre 6.4% of what we earn as a country on education. That's not good enough. It embarrassingly falls short of what the United Nations recommends that a country spends on education.

“When I become president, I'll ensure that 20% of our annual budget goes into funding education.

“Another thing I'd do as president will be to vigorously push and execute policies that would help liberalise the educational sector to open up the space for more investors, thereby encouraging healthy competition that would ultimately drive down the cost of education in the country.”

2023: Accord Party's Prof Chris Imumolen doles out scholarship to 2,000 students

Recall that Professor Imumolen recently doled out scholarships worth hundreds of millions of naira to over 2000 students in Kabba, Kogi state on Saturday, September 10.

The Institute of Science and Management under the aegis of the Joint Professional and Support International Limited, a school he established three years ago, took on a carnival-like atmosphere as excited students were given scholarships worth N2million each.

Speaking afterwards, Professor Imumolen said he was motivated by the reception his scholarship initiative got in Kabba and promised to reach out to more Nigerians as the opportunity presented itself.

Strategy, not noise will win me 2023 presidency, says Imumolen

Meanwhile, Imumolen recently stated that he will depend on a well articulated strategy to win the 2023 presidential election.

The Accord Party presidential candidate said the strategy would focus on mobilising Nigerians to buy into his transformation and change agenda.

According to him, he and his team will rather embark on such route and not unnecessary noise on social media.

Source: Legit.ng