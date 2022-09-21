There is a strong indication that the lingering strike imposed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will be over soon.

In fact, the president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke, noted that in "...the very near future, the issue strike will be resolved.”

Osodeke said this On Tuesday, September 20, after his meeting with the leadership of the House of Representatives in Abuja, The Cable reports.

On his part, the speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, has stated that some resolutions have been made with the union.

So far, the lower chamber has also invited the accountant-general of the federation, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), auditor-general of the federation, and the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to conclude on the agreement made with the union.

The federal government officials are to meet with the leadership of the chamber during its plenary on Thursday, September 22.

After the meeting, the House will forward the final resolutions to President Muhammadu Buhari when he returns from the United States (US).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Stating that the House has looked into the areas of concern raised by ASUU, Gbajabiamila said:

“We will meet with Mr President and lay before him the agreement made by this arm of government — the legislature and leadership of this house. We are hopeful and believe that Mr President will buy into the agreement and with that, I believe that this matter will be speedily brought to a close.

“In the meantime, between now and when Mr President comes, ASUU itself will go back to its members with the resolutions that we have come up with today.”

Source: Legit.ng