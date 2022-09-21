After protesting at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, students of tertiary institutions are set to lay siege in Abuja and Kaduna

The sudents have announced that they would be blocking access to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Wednesday, September 21

According to the student, the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway will also be blocked to showcase their grievance over the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities strike

Students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) will be laying siege on the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja and the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

The Punch reports that the action by the students is aimed at making their grievance on the seven-month-long strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities public.

Students are set to lay siege on the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Abuja and Kaduna-Abuja Expressway over the ASUU strike. Photo: The Punch

Since February 14, when ASUU commenced its strike action, students of various tertiary institutions have remained at home as the Federal Government and the union battle on their previous agreements.

The students had also engaged in similar activity in Lagos, blocking the Murtala Muhammed International Airport.

However, speaking on the incident the chairman of the NANS National Task Force, ‘EndASUUstrike,’ Olumide Ojo, said that an initially planned protest at the Apapa port was stepped down.

According to Ojo, the protest in Apapa did not take place as planned to allow the team re-strategise and plan for an impactful lockdown on Wednesday.

His words:

“We decided to use today (Tuesday) to appraise our protest on Monday at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja. By tomorrow (Wednesday) morning, we will be grounding the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja and Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

“We will also be at Iwo Road, Ibadan where we will hold a press conference. It will be a simultaneous action. On Thursday, our colleagues in the South-South and South East will mobilise for a showdown too.”

Kaduna government FAAN react

Reacting to the planned protest by the students, the Kaduna state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan warned against moves to block the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

Stating that the government was not stopping students from using their rights to freedom of expression, Aruwan warned that safety must be a priority in conducting such a protest.

He said:

“The danger of barricading a strategic route like the Kaduna-Abuja Road is better appreciated within the context of ongoing security operations covering the route, and other areas of interest. Citizens are therefore strongly advised against participating in such processions.”

But for the general manager, Corporate Affairs of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, security operatives have been deployed to Abuja airport.

She said:

“All I can say is that we have security agencies at the airport. Nobody will open his or her eyes and allow someone to put their hands in the eyes."

