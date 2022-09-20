The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities has cautioned tertiary institution authorities to quit deceiving students over fake resumptions

The call was made by the vice president of ASUU, Chris Piwuna, on Monday, September 19, after the spokesperson for IMSU announced a resumption date for the institution

Piwuna said it has become obvious that some staff of the institutions who are not ASUU members tend to take laws into their own hands

Institutions announcing the resumption of school despite the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have been urged to resist doing so.

The Punch reports that the vice president of ASUU, Chris Piwuna dismissed resumption notices by university authorities that have urged students to be available at lecture halls for their studies.

ASUU has called on institutions to stop deceiving students over fake resumption announcements. Photo: The Guardian

Source: Facebook

Piwuna the strike action by ASUU remains unshakeable as those institutions were still under lock and key.

ASUU VP'srebuttal follows an announcement made by the spokesperson for the Imo State University, Owerri, Ralph Njoku, who said that the institution had pulled out of the union's nationwide strike.

Njoku said IMSU had decided to pull out of the lingering strike in the interest of the students and staff of the institution.

His words:

“Yes. It is true. We have asked students to resume immediately. Lectures start on Tuesday. We are doing this in the best interest of our students and staff.

ASUU's stance over the seven-month-long strike

However, in his reaction, Piwuna mentioned that it is obvious that some of the institution staff who are not even members of the union of functions do not learn their lessons.

He said:

"Is the PRO of the university a member of our union? Does he have the mandate to speak for our members? Did we consult with him or his VC (Vice Chancellor) before we embarked on the action? They are incurable interlopers.

“They said the same thing about Gombe State University, Yobe State University, Kaduna State University, and the rest. Those institutions are still under lock and key.

