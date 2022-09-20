Nigerian students are set to block the Apapa Port in protest of the prolonged Academic Staff Union of Universities strike action

The plan by the students of Nigeria's tertiary institutions was made known by the southwest coordinator for the National Association of Nigerian Students, Adegboye Olatunji

Olatunji said the move to lay siege on government facility is aimed at pushing the FG to restrategise and bring an end to the ongoing ASUU strike

Barely 24 hours after they laid siege at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos state, students under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students moves to block the Apapa Port.

The Punch reports that the students who had on Monday, September 19, blocked the access roads leading to both the international and domestic wing of the airport are headed to the Apapa port for the same purpose.

The protest by the students the previous day had left many passengers stranded and forced several airline operators to reschedule their flights.

It was gathered that the action by the students is in continuation of their protest against the ongoing seven-month-long strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Reason behind blocking the Apapa port in Lagos state

Speaking on the plan ahead, NAN's southwest coordinator, Adegboye Olatunji, said should the Nigerian Government fail to resolve its crisis with ASUU, the student will lay siege on the Apapa port.

Olatunji words:

“We will be moving to Apapa seaports on Tuesday if the Federal Government refuses to do the needful. Students are tired of staying at home."

