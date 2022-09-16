Lagos, Yaba - Students of Yaba College of Technology, Lagos scampered for safety when some suspected gang invaded the campus and gunned down a student, Punch reported.

It was gathered that the incident transpired at about 9 pm on Thursday, September 15.

The Lagos state police spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin said investigations into the murder of the student has commenced. Photo: Benjamin Hundeyin

Students who were present at the scene of the incident recounted that the victim was shot twice during the invasion.

Tayo Aina, an eyewitness to the murder said she was right behind the student that was shot dead.

Aina said:

“I was going for night class because my final exam is tomorrow and the next thing I heard was a gunshot and the guy behind me fell.

“I can’t say exactly but they were about two to three guys who were standing and I could see one with a gun as I ran for safety.”

Similarly, another eyewitness, Mujibat who is also a student of the institution recounted that the incessant rate of shootings and killings on campus is alarming.

Mujibat while giving an account said:

“It was a day to our matric during my National Diploma days when someone was also killed. It’s not the first time this is happening and no development has been made towards the issue at all.”

While narrating the occurrence of the tragic incident, Mujibat stated that she was headed for the class to read when she heard the gunshot and immediately scampered for safety.

Police confirm shooting

Meanwhile, the Lagos state command confirmed the incident, according to the New Telegraph.

The state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin in his reaction to the incident said the divisional police officer in Yaba has visited the scene of the tragic attack.

Hundeyin, however, noted that more details will be made public soon after investigations into the incident have been concluded.

The school management is yet to issue a statement as all efforts to reach the Rector of the institution proved abortive.

