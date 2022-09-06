Parents and guardians of out-of-school children in Edo state will be facing prosecution, the governor of the state has said

Governor Godwin Obaseki warned that the Edo state government will not tolerate any form of abuse on any child of school age in the state

According to the governor, the parents or guardians of any child forced into labour will face judgement at the special court established by the state for the purpose

The governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, has declared that the state would prosecute parents and guardians of children who are out of school.

Obaseki in his announcement said that the prosecution of individuals in the category will begin on Monday, September 12, when a new session begins

Daily Trust reports that Obaseki while speaking in Benin on the resumption of the new school year said that machinery has been put in place by the state government to ensure that the directive is enforced.

Governor Obaseki has directed the prosecution of parents who their children are out of school. Photo: Godwin Obaseki

He also noted that special courts have been established to ensure that perpetrators of sexual and gender-based violence against children in schools across the states are nipped in the bud.

His words:

“If we find any child under the age of 18 years being used for manual labour, such parents will be prosecuted.

"We thank the chief judge for providing special courts to prosecute any offender who perpetrates violence against any child or involves in sexual defilement or physical abuse in our school system."

