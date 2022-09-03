The just concluded elections of the National Associational Association of Nigerian Students have produced two different presidents

The newly elected presidents are - Usman Umar Barambu of Federal university Dutse, Jigawa state and Umar Farouk Lawal of Bayero University Kano

According to a NANS member, while Barambu is the government's preferred candidate, Lawal is the choice of the students

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has been split into two factions following millions of government largesse to secure votes for a preferred candidate, Usman Umar Barambu of Federal university Dutse, Jigawa state.

The largesse, Legit.ng gathered three out of the five candidates vying for the position of NANS president were asked to step down for Barambu who has emerged victorious alongside Umar Farouk Lawal of Bayero University Kano, who is the preferred candidate of the students.

Two factions have emerged after a NANS presidential election.

Source: UGC

A top member of the association who spoke on the outcome of the NANS presidential election confirmed that the process was bastardised to the extent that some allegedly ineligible candidates who were earlier disqualified got waivers to content in the poll.

The member of the association said the largesse running into millions of naira was used to sway voters in favour of Barambu as money exchanged hands deep into the night before the election.

His words:

"While the government preferred candidate, Usman Umar Barambu was declared the winner and returned as NANS president at the convention, Umar Farouk Lawal, who refused to collect money to step down was also declared the winner and returned as NANS president by delegates, and Nigerian students by extension."

The national convention of NANS was supposed to herald the end of the tenure of the outgoing President, Sunday Asefon, and usher in the new executive of NANS.

