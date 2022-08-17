The president of ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, said Nigerian students should not vote for politicians who would not represent their interests

Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, the president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), says Nigerian students should not vote for politicians who have their children studying in institutions outside the country.

Osodeke stated this during a Twitter Space Webinar, organised by Premium Times and tagged, ‘ASUU strike, Revitalisation Fund and the Way Forward', The Punch reported.

Speaking on some of the way forwards on the lingering strike, the ASUU president said students should not vote for politicians who would not represent their interests.

“Anybody you believe cannot take care of your interests, whose children are busy studying abroad, who are living abroad, don’t vote for them, I repeat, you don’t need to vote for them, because you don’t vote for people who will take your life," he said.

It was gathered that Osodeke said this in response to a question on what Nigerian students could do amid the lingering ASUU strike.

ASUU has been on strike since February 24, 2022.

Details of FG's meeting with ASUU emerge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the meeting between the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the federal government on Tuesday, August 16, again ended without an agreement.

This implies that public university lecturers' six-month strike is set to continue. The union on Tuesday met with the Professor Nimi Briggs Committee at the National University Commission (NUC) in Abuja with high hopes of resolving the impasse.

However, a senior member of ASUU whose name was not revealed was cited as saying that members of the Briggs renegotiation committee did not come with any new offer on the table. The ASUU source said the committee instead pleaded with the lecturers to suspend the ongoing strike, with promises that their concerns will be included in the 2023 budget.

