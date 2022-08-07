Strikes by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) forcing Nigerian students to remain at home have been recurring decimals in the education sector since 1999.

The action by the ASUU often a result of failure on the part of the federal government to meet certain demands has dashed the hopes of many students, leading to a lack of confidence in the academic system and the option of enrolling in private tertiary institutions.

Nigerian students have wasted many semesters at home due to ASUU strike (Photo: @OluObasanjo, President Muhammadu Buhari, Campus Reporter)

Beginning from the administration of former President Olusegun Obasanjo to the Buhari-led government, records show that approximately 15 semesters (that is, seven years) have been lost to ASUU strikes.

Below is the full list of times students have had to stay away from classrooms:

1999 - 2007 PDP

1999: 5 Months 2000: - 3 Months 2002: - 2 Weeks 2003: - 6 Months 2005: - 2 Weeks 2006: - 3 Days 2007: - 3 Months

TOTAL: 18 months and 3 days

2008 -2015 PDP

2008: 1 Week 2009: 4 Months 2010: 5 Months 2011: 59 Days 2013: 5 Months

TOTAL: 16 Months and 6 days

2015 - 2022 APC

2017: 1 Month 2018 : 3 Months 2020: 9 Months 2021: 11 Months 2022: - 5 Months

Meanwhile, an agitation for a legislative bill to bar the children of politicians and other prominent public office holders had begun.

This call was made by the ASUU in Bayelsa, Yenagoa on Tuesday, July 26.

Prof. Kingdom Tombra of the ASUU chapter in Bayelsa who made the call stated that an attempt to legislate such a bill and pass it will give room for a formidable educational structure and focus in Nigeria.

He further stated that in a situation where the children of the privileged and the less privilege attend the same academic institution, there will be no conversation or agitation for industrial action in public tertiary institutions.

Tombra noted that this approach will allow the government to focus on the educational progress of Nigeria.

In another development, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration had been accused of failing to honour the government's agreement with ASUU.

