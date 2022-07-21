The Anambra state government says only 6,000 applicant made it through the Governor Charles Soludo's teacher's recruitment exercise

No fewer than 31,000 applications were received for the screening exercise which was done with the Computer Based Test (CBT) platform

The state government says all successfully selected applicants will be deployed across the state's primary and secondary schools

Anambra, Akwa - The Governor Charles Soludo teacher's recruitment exam has selected 6,000 out of 31,000 applicants across Anambra State.

The outcome of the exams means at 25,000 applicants failed the screening exercise to be employed as teachers.

The Anambra State government says it will deploy 3,250 teachers to primary schools and 3000 to secondary schools across the state. Photo: Charles Soludo

Soludo orders immediate employment of 6000 teachers

According to a report by the Vanguard newspaper, the governor has ordered the immediate employment of the 6,000 candidates who scaled through the exams.

Legit.ng gathered that the employment of the 6,000 qualified applicants will spread through, primary, and secondary schools to cover up for the dilapidated teachers' ratio in public schools.

Confirming this development, the state commissioner for information, Paul Nwosu on Wednesday, July 20 revealed that the examination was conducted in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

He confirmed that 6,250 candidates have been shortlisted for oral interviews for the teaching jobs across the state.

Anambra govt to deploy 6000 teachers across primary, secondary schools

Nwosu disclosed that the deployment of teachers will be done after the conclusion of the oral interviews which are billed to last for two weeks after its commencement on Wednesday, July 27.

He said the state government will deploy 3,250 to primary schools, and 3000 will be deployed to secondary schools across the state.

Nwosu said:

“The interviews, which will come in batches, will hold at Igwebuike Grammar School Awka; St John of God Secondary School, Awka and Anambra State Universal Basic Education Board( ASUBEB) Awka.”

