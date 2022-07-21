The federal government negotiating committee with tertiary institution unions is alleged to be planning different negotiation package

It is expected that negotiation on salary and wages should be the same across board

However the leadership of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University (SSANU) have raised an alarm that it will not accept disparities in salary

FCT, Abuja - The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has told the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian University (SSANU) and other related unions in tertiary institutions to negotiate their own salary quota, Daily Trust reported.

President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke made this known in an interview with the newspaper in what was a follow-up to SSANU’s rant that it will not accept disparities in salaries of university staff.

ASUU says its position remains the same in the ongoing negotiation with the federal government, urging other unions to do the same. Photo: ASUU

Source: Facebook

As gathered by Legit.ng on Tuesday, July 19 raised an alarm over an attempt by the Prof. Nimi-Briggs-led Committee to propose a separate salary increment scheme that is way below that of ASUU.

Reacting to this development, ASUU President, Prof. Osodeke said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

‘’We don’t talk about them (SSANU and others) as a union. They should go and negotiate for their members because they are different unions. What the government is trying to do is just to create divisions between us.

‘’If that is what they want, we don’t want to be part of it. They should go and negotiate for their members; that’s all! The two unions don’t negotiate the same thing.”

President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim, had warned that the proposed salary disparity by the Nimi-Briggs Committee for the university staff would cause fresh problems in the university systems.

Ibrahim said;

“We have read in the media that there is a proposal for the review of salary for university staff with a differential of teaching staff taking between 108 to 180 per cent and unreasonable of 10 per cent for non-teaching staff."

Source: Legit.ng