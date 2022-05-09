The leadership of ASUU is on the verge of announcing the continuation of its indefinite industrial action

It was gathered that contrary to reports that the federal government will reopen negotiation, ASUU said there is no such notification

Meanwhile other university unions like SSANU, NAAT, and NASU have also embarked on an indefinite warning strike

Emerging reports have confirmed that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) is on the verge to announce a third round of industrial action.

The Vanguard newspaper in its report disclosed that the association will make a formal announcement on Monday, May 9.

The leadership of ASUU has revealed that there is no notification from the federal government to reopen negotiations. Photo Credit: (ASUU)

The implication of an imminent announcement to continue the strike means university students will stay at home longer than expected.

It will be recalled that there is an existing authorization by the national executive committee (NEC) of ASUU to continue the strike if a resolution has not been reached with the government.

According to the Guardian newspaper, ASUU will only call of the strike if an agreement has been reached in the renegotiation process of the 2009 Federal Government-ASUU agreement bordering on the working conditions of Nigerian academics.

Also, the deployment of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) must be approved by the federal government.

As gathered by Legit.ng, amidst the resistance of ASUU to call off its indefinite strike action, other staff unions across universities have also resorted to embarking on industrial actions.

The likes of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Allied Institutions (NASU) have embarked on strike.

No FG notification to reopen negotiation - ASUU

It was gathered the minister of labour, Chris Ngige met with the leadership of these unions but the meeting ended in deadlock.

However, Ngige had earlier announced a scheduled meeting with the leadership of ASUU to kick-start fresh negotiations.

Reacting to this claim, the ASUU President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke disclosed that there was no such thing as they are yet to receive a notification regarding a meeting.

Osodeke said:

“We too heard it in the news what the Minister of Labour said about meeting with us, but as we talk, nobody has reached out to us for any meeting. We don’t know when the meeting will be called."

