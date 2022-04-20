The talks between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of the University regarding its demands are still on

This is as the federal government is yet to meet the demands of the nation's educational body hence the fate of the students is still left hanging

In a recent move by ASUU, its president actually, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to settle its demands on the account of the fuel subsidy

The president of the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke has said the federal government has not demonstrated readiness to address the prolonged ASUU strike that has forced Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions at home.

He said the government has addressed the issue of fuel subsidy with a budget of 4 trillion while it ignored the addressing issues of her university education.

Prof. Osodoke said if the government took only N200bn from the N4 trillion budget for subsidy it would still have a whopping N3.8 trillion to address the matter where the University is challenged and would come up with solutions to it, The Nigerian Tribune reports.

ASUU claimed President Muhammadu Buhari is not taking their demands seriously. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

FG should prioritise education

Osodeke also called on the Nigerian government to prioritize education to fuel subsidy, which he pointed out the Nigerian intelligentsia in the universities can address.

According to him, the Nigerian University can provide a refinery within three years, as part of measures to rid the nation of the loss incurred on subsidy.

Professor Osodeke argued that:

"It is always very funny, that the Government, who cannot raise 200 billion to revamp all Nigeria universities annually, to world standards.

“The same government can raise N4 trillion Naira for fuel subsidies. Fuel subsidy and Nigerian education which is more important to any country that wants to move forward?

“You can raise a budget to make N4 trillion for subsidies a year, but you cannot raise N200bn to fund your education where you don’t have the infrastructure.

“You can spend N228 billion to feed children in primary or secondary schools. But you cannot raise this fund for your university, it is an issue of priority. That is the problem.

“If you remove N200m from N4 trillion, to fund your universities, you still have N3.8trillion for fuel subsidy."

