The recent threat by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) targeted at Kashifu Inuwa continues to attract condemnation

The Network of Advocates for Digital Reporting has lampooned the union for threatening to withdraw Inuwa's degree

The group stated that ASUU has no such powers, adding that the outburst of the union was out of ignorance

FCT, Abuja - The Network of Advocates for Digital Reporting (NADIR) has lampooned the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over its recent statement that its Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) chapter is planning to withdraw the degree of Kashifu Inuwa.

National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa had questioned the integrity of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) adopted by ASUU.

NADIR has berated ASUU over its threat to withdraw Kashifu Inuwa's degree.

Source: Twitter

A spokesman of NADIR, Bello Shehu described the plot as laughable and ill-advised, adding that no one should be intimated for doing their job.

In a statement to Legit.ng, Shehu stated that the lecturers should know better than throwing caution to the wind and making a fundamental blunder.

Part of the statement read:

"This action seeks to portray ASUU as the sole authority in conferring or retracting degree awards, rather than limiting itself to protecting the rights of university workers.

"In a desperate bid to blackmail a public official into lowering the bars of his mandate and succumbing to selfish inclinations, ASUU has resorted to threats.

"Beyond the NUC regulations, each university self-regulates its academic programmes through the power vested in its senate.

"Precedents have severally shown that only the University Senate has the powers to do what ASUU is ignorantly threatening to do.

"NITDA has over the years, issued a series of regulatory instruments including the Software Testing and Quality Assurance Framework and Guideline, issued in 2016.

"This regulatory instrument, currently under review, provides guidelines for the design, development, and testing of software projects in Nigeria.

"If institutions can threaten their products who are standing up for what is right, and get away with it, excellence and sterling track record is endangered."

NITDA boss says UTAS payment platform failed integrity tests

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Inuwa said that the UTAS payment platform failed integrity tests after undergoing screening.

Similarly, the minister of communications and digital economy, Isa Pantami, affirmed that NITDA had conducted an integrity test on UTAS and it failed.

The minister also said the outcome of the test was sent to his colleague in the labour and employment ministry, Dr. Chris Ngige.

ASUU tackles NITDA over claims on its payment system

Issuing a rebuttal, ASUU contradicted claims by NITDA for doubting the potency of the UTAS platform.

Reacting to NITDA's position, the leadership of ASUU on Sunday, March 13 issued a press release stating that the allegations made by the federal government agency were false.

ASUU further claimed that after NITDA had carried out a test on UTAS, they found it satisfactory after hitting 77 percent outcome in a fair valuation.

