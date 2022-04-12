A new report has shown that the Nigerian government in 2021 made over N225 billion from electricity export

The Central Bank of Nigeria provided the data while noting that the payment for 2021 was a decline when compared to the previous year

Niger, Benin, and the Togo Republic are the three major countries that buy electricity from the federal government

Despite the country's irregular power supply in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria has reported that electricity export to neighboring countries generated N29.95 billion ($72 million) revenue in 2021.

This follows the $84.26 million earned in 2020 and $142.3 million in 2019.

In the last five years in total, CBN data showed Nigeria earned $543.11 million(over N225bn) from electricity exports to neighboring nations such as Niger, Benin, and Togo Republic Nairametrics reports.

The revelation of federal government revenue from electricity export is coming on the heels of continuous power outages in the country as a result of recurrent grid collapses.

In the one month, Distribution companies(DisCos) were forced to explain and apologize to Nigerians on three separate occasions over poor service. The most recent is on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

On March 8, 2022 from its verified twitter handle, Ikeja electric Was forced to announced:

"This is to inform you that the outage you are currently experiencing is due to the system collapse on the National grid which occured today at 17:10hrs and this has affected the Transmission Stations within our network."

World bank warns Nigeria is losing so much due to lack of electricity

According to the World Bank, 85 million Nigerians, or around 43 percent of the country's population, lack access to grid power, making Nigeria the country with the world's greatest energy access gap.

The Global Bank also stated that the lack of stable electricity has resulted in an estimated yearly economic loss of $26.2 billion, or nearly 2% of the national GDP.

