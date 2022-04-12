ASUU has been advised to address the issues surrounding the University Transparency Accountability Solution it proposed

The accountability solution seems to have failed an integrity test and the Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative says matters raised must be critically assessed

NITDA, the agency responsible for implementing the national digital economy policy for Nigeria had said UTAS failed three integrity tests

FCT, Abuja - The Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative (TADI) has urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to address the issues surrounding the University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS).

The demand was contained in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 12 and by Yomi David and Adeniran Taiwo, TADI executive director, and director of public relations, respectively.

The group urged ASUU to review the proposed software and make the necessary adjustments for excellent performance.

Kashifu Inuwa, director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency irked ASUU executives with his comments on UTAS recently. Photo credit: NITDA

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kashifu Inuwa, director-general of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), had said UTAS — the union’s proposed payment solution — failed three integrity tests.

Reacting to NITDA's position, the leadership of ASUU on Sunday, March 13 issued a press release stating that the allegations made by the federal government agency were false.

But, part of the statement from TADI read:

“It should be noted that NITDA has a constitutional right as the only agency with the mandate to create a framework for the planning, research, development, standardisation, application, coordination, monitoring, evaluation, and regulation of information technology practices, activities, and systems in Nigeria.”

“In 2016, the agency issued Software Testing and Quality Assurance Framework and Guideline, and furthermore, Section 10 of the Guidelines for Nigerian Content Development in ICT, 2019 provides detailed guidelines and expectations for Indigenous Software Development and Software Enabled Products and Services.

“Therefore, the rule of law and due process should not be jettisoned in the bid to get better service solutions for our university system.

The testimonial of the competence of NITDA in discharging her vital constitutional role over the years speaks for itself with the level of NITDA’s commitment and professionalism exhibited in carrying out its responsibilities.

“Several other indigenous software solution patents have enjoyed the verification and certification process through these quality assurance guidelines as stipulated by NITDA.”

The group added that ASUU as an organisation is known to comprise personalities of high academic excellence and standards, and as such, the union should seek to embrace diligence in all its actions.

UTAS: NADIR blasts ASUU over threat to withdraw Kashifu Inuwa’s degree

Meanwhile, the Network of Advocates for Digital Reporting (NADIR) has lampooned ASUU over its recent statement that its Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University chapter is planning to withdraw the degree of Inuwa.

A spokesman of NADIR, Bello Shehu described the plot as laughable and ill-advised, adding that no one should be intimated for doing their job.

In a statement to Legit.ng, Shehu stated that the lecturers should know better than throwing caution to the wind and making a fundamental blunder.

