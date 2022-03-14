Another side to the allegation raised by NITDA that ASUU's payment platform failed integrity has taken a new turn

NITDA and ASUU are at loggerheads over the effectiveness of the UTAS platform as the latter claims to have met all requirements

The IPPIS payment platform initiated by the Bureau of Public Service (BPSR) had earlier been suggested but ASUU has maintained that it will continue with the UTAS payment platform

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has contradicted claims by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) that its payment system failed integrity test, Guardian reports.

The ASUU payment platform known as the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) has been a subject of scrutiny in the past few weeks following a statement by the director-general of NITDA doubting its potency.

NITDA director-general says there will be no compromise unless ASUU upgrades UTAS. Photo Credit: (NITDA)

Reacting to these statements, the leadership of ASUU on Sunday, March 13 issued a press release stating that the allegations of NITDA were false, Legit.ng gathered.

ASUU said:

“Let us put it on record that an integrity test was carried out by NITDA on Aug. 10, 2021 in NUC where relevant government agencies and all the end-users in the University system were present.

“At the end of the exercise, all, without exception, expressed satisfaction with UTAS as a suitable solution for salary payment in our universities.

“This was attested to by the report coming from NITDA then to the effect that UTAS scored 85 percent in User Acceptance Test (UAT).”

NITDA’s UTAS statement is misleading - ASUU

ASUU in its statement claimed that after NITDA had carried out a test on UTAS, they found it satisfactory after hitting 77 percent outcome in what ASUU described as a fair valuation.

The association described the allegations of NITDA as misleading despite issuing a report that UTAS did well during testing processes.

ASUU said:

“We wish to draw your attention to the fact that NITDA gave a report to the fact that NITDA gave the report that UTAS did well in both the integrity test and user acceptability verification.

“Clearly, 85 percent and 77 percent are high-class grades in any known evaluation system.”

NITDA faults ASUU over alleged breakdown in negotiation with FG

Recall Legit.ng reported that the director-general of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa blamed ASUU for a breakdown in negotiation with the federal government.

Kashifu said the payment platform of ASUU known as UTAS had failed the integrity test thrice thereby causing both parties not to reach a resolution.

He said after a series of analyses conducted by NITDA it was discovered that the UTAS payment platform did not meet the necessary requirements and standards.

ASUU begins one month warning strike

Amid all these challenges ASUU resorted to commencing a one-month nationwide strike after failing to reach an agreement with the federal government.

Legit.ng reported that negotiations between both parties broke down on Monday, February 14, after a long session of negotiation.

This decision left the minister for labour, Chris Ngige, in a difficult situation to deal with.

Source: Legit.ng