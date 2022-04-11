The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of the mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted on Saturday, April 9.

Legit.ng reports that the release of the results was announced via JAMB's weekly bulletin released on Monday, April 11.

The Board said candidates can visit its website to check their results.

2022 Mock UTME: How to check results

Visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng

Click on “2022 Mock Result Checking”

Input your UTME Registration Number to access your results

Source: Legit.ng