The registration exercise for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) programme has finally come to a close

After this event, the nation's exam body gave a total figure of the candidates that were successfully captured during the exercise

Meanwhile, JAMB explained that it would not extend the ongoing UTME, and DE registration because it was working on what it described as a tight schedule

At the close of the registration for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) programme on Saturday, March 26, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said a total of 1,837,011 candidates were successfully captured in the exercise that took place nationwide between February 19 and March 26.

JAMB disclosed this in its weekly bulletin made available to newsmen on Sunday night, March 27.

With N4,700 registration fees paid by the applicants, JAMB has successfully generated an estimated revenue of a total of N8.6 billion, Premium Times report.

JAMB says it registered 1.8 million candidates and made about N8.6 billion from the exercise. Photo credit: Professor Ishaq Oloyede

Source: Facebook

What JAMB raked in

Out of the lump sum, a total of 776 computer-based test centres that took part in the exercise will share an estimated amount of N1.3 billion at the rate of N700 per candidate registered by each of the centres.

JAMB to support CBT centres

JAMB has also pledged support for the CBT centre owners over the sudden increase in the prices of diesel and the erratic power supply suffered nationwide recently.

The examination body said it recognised the plight of its partners, and appealed for their understanding, saying it would seek necessary approvals to grant them the necessary support as may be deemed appropriate.

