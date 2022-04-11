Reactions have continued to trail the federal government's approach regarding the demands of the ASUU

As the students remain helpless in this dire situation following FGs refusal to act right, Comrade Yerima Shettima disclosed Education is not a top priority of the APC-led government

The Comrade urged the government and concerned stakeholders to engage in dialogue with the leadership of ASUU as further delay spells doom for the educational sector of the country

The president of the Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF), Comrade Yerima Shettima, has said that the Nigerian government has failed to prioritize education, thereby undermining the educational sector.

Yerima, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng lamented the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which has forced Nigerian students to vacate universities campuses, urging the government to take immediate action to address the situation.

According to the Arewa youths’ president, if the government was responsible enough, education couldn’t have been discarded or abandoned as it is now.

Comrade Shettima Yerima says the ASUU strike clearly shows the government is not serious about the education of its people. Photo credit: Shettima Abbas Yerima

Source: Twitter

Yerima said the government was making a big mistake that would be regretted forever.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He said:

“It’s unfortunate that the government does not see the issue of education as one of the major priorities of its agenda.

“If the government is responsible enough, this is an area it should look into. Because if it neglects this sector, you can rest assured that it will definitely regret it. And I don’t think there would be a solution when things get out of hand due to government’s negligence of the educational sector.

“I expect the government to quickly swing into action; whatever be the issue, let them sit down and dialogue with ASUU and let the sudents go back to school. The current situation does not speak well of us as a nation."

How the ASUU strike started

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, had two months ago embarked on an industrial strike after the Nigerian government failed to meet its demands. The lecturers had embarked on a warning strike earlier, expecting that the government would meet its demands within the period, but were disappointed.

Since then, all universities have remained shut down, even as students have returned home, lamenting the negative effect of the strike on their studies.

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), under the leadership of Comrade Sunday Asefon, had made several efforts to broker peace between the government and ASUU.

Having failed in its efforts, the students have resorted to peaceful protests, hoping such would be able to force both government and ASUU to end their face-off.

More home staying for Nigerian students as SSANU, NASU declare comprehensive strike

SSANU and NASU had on Friday, March 25, declared a comprehensive and total strike across Nigerian universities.

Both unions in a joint memo on Friday stated that the industrial action to begin on Monday, March 28, will come with no guise of concession.

No doubt, this will compound the already existing issue between ASUU and the federal government.

Fuel scarcity, total blackout, ASUU strike: 8 celebs who have complained bitterly about state the nation

Some Nigerian celebrities have lent their voices to that cries of hardship as we all look forward to the ease of running businesses and living normal lives.

In the last few weeks, Nigerians have been subjected to hard life through fuel scarcity, the collapse of the national grid resulting in a national blackout, Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike among others.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some Nigerian celebrities who have said some things about the current situation.

Source: Legit.ng