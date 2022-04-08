The Nigerian tertiary education sector remains paralysed as SSANU and NASU made a fresh announcement on Friday, April 8

The two university unions announced they are extending their strike by two weeks citing government's failure to "act positively"

A circular released by the unions said the next line of action will be considered if the government fails to address their grievances at the expiration of the additional two weeks

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union of Education and Associated Institutions (NASU) have reportedly extended their warning strike by two weeks.

Legit.ng recalls that the non-academic workers unions had commenced a two-week warning strike on Sunday, March 27 over the inability of the federal government to meet their demands.

The strike extension was contained in a circular addressed to branch chairmen of NASU and SSANU in universities and inter-university centres on Friday, April 8, The Punch reported.

The circular was signed by SSANU President, Mohammed Ibrahim, and NASU General Secretary, Peters Adeyemi.

Part of the circular read:

“Deriving from the failure of the Federal Government to act positively on the ongang warning strike, JAC hereby directs members to continue with the warning stoke for another two weeks, hoping that within the period the government wi11 be in a position to address these issues.

“However, if the present situation persists members of NASU and SSANU will be adequately informed about the next line of action before the expiration of the additional two weeks.”

ASUU: FG says no money for varsities but built railway from Kaduna to Niger Republic

Meanwhile, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has again blamed the federal government for the ongoing strike in public universities.

The union’s national president, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, stated in an interview with The Punch that the Buhari-led government has failed to give priority to education.

“The government said there is no money but they have money for elections. Between education and election, which one is much more important? They constructed a railway from Kaduna to Niger Republic, is that more important than education?", Osodeke said when asked for his reaction to claims by the federal government that there were no funds to meet the demands of the union.

