SSANU and NASU on Friday, March 25, declared a comprehensive and total strike across Nigerian universities

Both unions in a joint memo on Friday stated that the industrial action to begin on Monday, March 28, will come with no guise of concession

No doubt, this will compound the already existing issue between ASUU and the federal government

Nigerian tertiary institution students may stay much longer away from classrooms than they are suspecting going by the latest developments on Friday, March 25.

With effect from Monday, March 28, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Allied and Educational Institutions (NASU) will embark on a two-week strike, Daily Trust reports.

The unions claim that the government failed to address their warning (Photo: Ministry of Labour and Employment)

Source: Facebook

According to the unions, the decision was necessitated by the federal government's failure to respond to their initial notice of warning to commence industrial action.

A memo of the resolve to begin the strike was signed by SSANU's president, Mohammed Ibrahim, and NASU general secretary, Peters Adeyemi, Premium Times added.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The statement noted that the strike will be comprehensive and "no concession should be given under any guise."

It partly read:

“In view of the nonchalant attitude of the government to our demands, this is to direct our members in all universities and inter-university centres throughout the country to commence a two-week strike by midnight of Sunday, 27 March, 2022, in the first instance as earlier conveyed to the federal government in our letter.

“Please note that the two-week warning strike should be comprehensive and total as no concession should be given under any guise.

“Your strict compliance and adherence to this directive is mandatory for all branches of NASU and SSANU in the universities and inter-university centres.”

ASUU strike: Outcome of NANS meeting, other strategies revealed

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), met via a zoom meeting on Monday, March 15, 2022.

The meeting attended by zonal coordinators and other students across the country ended after a firm resolution was adopted by the union leader on how to counter government and ASUU in order to end the ongoing strike.

Revealing the outcome of the meeting exclusively to Legit.ng, NANS president, Comrade Sunday Asefon said the union, after a painstaking deliberation resolved to contact former NANS leaders who are currently in government as their final move before they return to the streets again in protest.

Source: Legit.ng