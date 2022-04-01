Emerging reports have confirmed that the university transparency and accountability solution (UTAS) has been endorsed by the National Assembly

ASUU in a recent statement faulted the submissions of NITDA that the UTAS payment system did not pass integrity tests.

The leadership of ASUU has NITDA’s move as a collaboration with the government to frustrate the efforts of the UTAS payment system

The director-general of the national information technology development agency (NITDA) is facing backlash from the academic staff union of universities (ASUU) following his comment about the university transparency and accountability solution (UTAS).

Punch newspaper reports that the ASUU block at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University said it will commence the process to withdraw the certificate of the NITDA boss who is an alumnus of the institution.

Director-General national information technology development agency (NITDA) Kashifu Imuwa. Photo Credit: (NITDA)

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Kashifu Inuwa stated that the UTAS system used by ASUU failed integrity tests after undergoing numerous review processes.

ASUU on the order hand debunked the statement stating that NITDA’s statement was misleading and unfair.

How NITDA endorsed UTAS testing

The leadership of ASUU went further to state that after going through the testing process, the UTAS payment system had a 77 percent valuation which NITDA confirmed as being satisfactory.

A statement issued by Ibrahim Inuwa, the Chairperson ASUU chapter of the Tafawa Balewa University stated that the submission of Kashifu Inuwa was an “unguarded statement”.

Ibrahim warned the NITDA boss that the institution will not hesitate to withdraw his degree if he does not retrace his steps back to the path of truth.

He said:

“The Union views the comments of the DG NITDA as highly misleading, unwarranted, and totally unacceptable, it is a deliberate act to frustrate the deployment of UTAS.

Ibrahim reiterated that the UTAS payment system after undergoing testing received massive positive reviews from the government.

He also noted that the outcome of the test was endorsed by the National Assembly, the Accountant General of the Federation, Vice-Chancellors, and Bursars of Federal Universities.

He said:

“ASUU, therefore, wonders why agents of government are insisting on an IPPIS in spite of its obvious weaknesses, maybe this will allow them to continue to steal public funds. We will therefore no longer tolerate the delay tactics of NITDA Technical Team and their collaborators for the endless test on UTAS.”

