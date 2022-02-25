Dino Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi West senatorial district was spotted attending his graduation ceremony

The controversial and flamboyant ex-lawmaker bagged an M.Sc. in Policy Analysis from the University of Abuja

The pictures from the ceremony was shared on Facebook and Nigerians soon flooded the comment section of the post to congratulate Melaye

Dino Melaye, a former senator who represented Kogi West senatorial district in the eighth National Assembly, on Friday, February 25, attended his convocation ceremony.

The controversial and flamboyant ex-lawmaker took to his verified Facebook page to celebrate that he bagged a Master's degree in Policy Analysis from the University of Abuja.

Recall that Melaye posted his statement of result dated 26th of November 2019 which was signed by the university's deputy registrar (academic), Alkasim M. Umar.

Nigerians react

Thousands of Nigerians have reacted to the former senator's post on Facebook.

Mansur Ahmed said:

"A man with 9 Degrees. Congratulations Dino."

Dave Olotu said:

"Congratulations sir, more wisdom in leadership school sir."

Chiemena Wisdom said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! Sen Dino Melaye."

Abdulrazaq QS said:

"Woow....congratulations my brother,SDM. May this be a stepping stone to you and your future engagements."

Nekiya Osman said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations!Yessssssssssssssssssss you sir keep up the good sprites. May go bless you more every day."

Olaniran Victor said:

"An epitome indeed! Congratulations, sir!!!"

Oluwa Nbe Pelu Mi said:

"Congratulations sir, more feathers to your cap."

Prince Emmanuel Stevenson Ocholiekele said:

"That's awesome! Congratulations! To you my boss my political dictionary. Sir Kogi State awaiting for your tremendous changes come and liberate us."

