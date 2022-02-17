The minister of communication and digital economy, Ali Pantami, has refused to comment on the ASUU's stand on his promotion as a professor

ASUU had said the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)'s promotion of Pantami as professor of cybersecurity was illegal

The minister said the issue of the professorship is in court and he would not want to speak on it to avoid risking the contempt of the court

FCT, Abuja - Ali Pantami, minister of communication and digital economy, has declined comment on the stand of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) against his promotion as a professor of Cybersecurity by the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

The lecturers' union had on Monday, February 14, described the professorship awarded to Pantami as illegal.

The minister of communication and digital economy, Ali Pantami, declined comment on ASUU's stand against his promotion as a professor of cybersecurity by FUTO. Photo credit: @DrIsaPantami

Source: Twitter

Asked by newsmen to comment on the issue, Pantami, according to Daily Trust, said:

“On your second question, no comment. No comment, and no comment. That’s my position. I’m here for official assignment, asks me about that responsibility. So, anything to deal with my ministry of communications and digital economy, I can be subjected to you and that’s why I come here. I couldn’t go anywhere.

“The institution you have quoted mentioned they are in court. As a government official, do you know what contempt of court is? You need to know. Because of this, I’m a law-abiding citizen. No comment, I hope you get it. There’s no comment.”

Pantami's professorship: FUTO, ASUU begin tough legal war

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the management of the Federal University, Owerri (FUTO) kicked against the position of ASUU on its decision to promote Pantami to the rank of a professor.

FUTO's argument was relayed to journalists by the vice-chancellor, Nnenna Oti who said the university is ready to face ASUU in court over Pantami's promotion.

Also, a management staff who spoke in confidence with newsmen on Monday noted that the union has no right or power to dictate to the school who to promote to the office or the criteria for the promotion.

