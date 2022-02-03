WASSCE 2020, 2021 candidates whose results were withheld can now go back to check as WAEC issued a new statement

The examination council announced that withheld results of those who have been exonerated of exam malpractices have now been released

However, WAEC said it has also given the approval for the cancelation of the results of those found to be involved in malpractice

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the immediate release of withheld results of West African Senior School Certificate Examination 2020 and 2021 candidates.

The Punch reported that the council disclosed this in a communique at the end of the 72nd meeting of the Nigeria Examinations Committee.

WAEC says withheld results of candidates exonerated of malpractices have been released. Photo credits: Waec Nigeria, C.A.C Adu Memorial High School Akure

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that WAEC said only results of candidates exonerated of exam malpractices are released.

The examination body also authorised the cancellation of results of candidates proven to have been involved in malpractice cases.

The communique signed by WAEC’s acting head, Moyosola Adeyegbe, read in part:

“At the 72nd Meeting, the Committee received reports on irregularity, special and clemency cases arising from the conduct of WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2020 – Second Series and WASSCE for Private Candidates, 2021- First Series earlier considered at the 71st Meeting of the Committee.

“In the course of considering the various reported cases of malpractice, the committee, after diligent deliberations, approved appropriate sanctions in all established cases of malpractice, as prescribed by the Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of the Council’s examinations.

“It authorised that the entire results of candidates proven to have been involved in malpractice cases which attract the penalty of Cancellation of Entire Results be cancelled, while subject results of candidates proven to have been involved in malpractice cases which attract the penalty of Cancellation of Subject Results (CSR) be similarly cancelled.

