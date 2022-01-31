The OAU chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has declared an indefinite strike

A statement released by the union said the strike was embarked upon following the university's failure to pay earned academic allowance

Reacting, the university's spokesman, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the developments are being monitored to know next step to take

OAU, Ile-Ife - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in Ile-Ife on Monday, January 31, declared an indefinite strike over “unpaid earned academic allowance”.

The Cable reported that the chairperson of ASUU in the university, Adeola Egbedokun, disclosed this in a statement after an emergency meeting of the members of the union on Monday.

Egbedokun said the strike became imperative after efforts to resolve the issue with the university’s management proved abortive.

The union said it observed that there was no “serious commitment” on the part of the varsity’s management to pay the earned allowances to its “deserving” members.

Condition to call off strike

According to the union, the strike is “comprehensive and total" and will not be called off without a concrete resolution of the institution’s ASUU congress.

It said payment of the allowances to its members must be based on the stipulated ASUU computation, adding that it would not accept any other initiative.

The statement read:

“Congress noted that there was no serious commitment on the part of the University to effect payment of EAA to deserving members.

“Congress also noted that all political and diplomatic means to resolve the imbroglio has failed. Consequently, congress resolved that: a total, comprehensive and indefinite strike should commence immediately. The strike must not be called off without a congress resolution to the effect.

“Payment of EAA must be based on ASUU computation. Anything short of this would be unacceptable.”

ASUU added that it has set up a committee to monitor the strike to ensure it is effective.

It's a family matter: University reacts

Meanwhile, OAU's public relations officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, said the management would react later on the matter.

Premium Times quoted the university's spokesman to have said:

“Yes, like we said earlier it is a family matter. We are still watching the developments as they unfold to know the next step. Thanks so much."

