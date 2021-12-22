National Examination Council (NECO) has started moves to ensure that its examination is written every Nigerian student

This was made known during a courtesy visit of NECO's registrar to the office of the governor of Cross River state Ben Ayade

Professor Ibrahim Wushishi said very soon students of all government-owned schools would be mandated to write all public examinations

Senior secondary school students across Nigeria might be mandated to write the National Examinations Council (NECO).

Vanguard reports that the council has commenced efforts to make its examinations compulsory in schools across Nigeria's 36 states.

Approval was made by Governor Ayade with hope to be adopted nationwide Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

A statement signed by NECO's head of information and public relations division, Azeez Sani, said approval has already been secured by the Cross River state government to make the examination compulsory in schools in the state.

Sani said the approval covers the move to mandate all government-owned schools in Cross River state make all the public examinations compulsory.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Guardian reports that some of the public examinations that would be affected include the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE), the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Sani the approval was given by Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade following a request by NECO's registrar, Ibrahim Wushishi, during a courtesy visit.

He said:

"The governor who expressed satisfaction with the performance of Cross River Indigenes in NECO SSCE in the last five years said there was, therefore, the need for the state to key-in into all NECO Conducted examinations."

NECO releases 2021 SSCE results, blacklists 20 supervisors,

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that after so much delay, NECO has released the results of its 2021 SSCE.

Professor Wushishi, had announced the release of the results on Friday, October 29, with a breakdown of the performance of the candidates.

The registrar said 20 supervisors were blacklisted for committing various offences during the exams.

Afe Babalola reacts as WAEC, NECO change examination calendars

Aare Afe Babalola (SAN) has berated WAEC and NECO for changing their examination calendars without taking the effects on students into consideration.

The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD) said the calendar shift caused delays in the admission of students by universities.

The senior lawyer and university proprietor urged the relevant government ministries and agencies to intervene.

Source: Legit