As the year winds up, some Nigerians are being recognised by some organisations for their outstanding performance in governance and leadership

Some of these individuals include the director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

Another individual who is set to be honoured for excellent leadership is the acting managing director of the Nigerian Port Authority

The director-general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ahmed Mustapha, and the acting managing director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko have been nominated for awards of excellence.

The award would be handed to the duo by TheNigerian News, a United Kingdom-based organisation.

The DG of NEMA an d the acting managing director of NPA have been nominated for awards. Photo: NEMA

Source: Facebook

A statement by the organisation said that the NEMA boss will be conferred with an award of excellence as 'Agent of Change' while his NPA counterpart has been shortlisted for 'Integrity Icon'.

According to the organisation that would be awarding the duo at its fifth anniversary, Mustapha is already surpassing expectations in less than six months of assuming office.

The organisation said under Mustapha's watch, NEMA has been engineered to meet up with present humanitarian challenges bedevilling the country.

A statement by Bridget Agada, the secretary of the award's planning committee said that the staff of NEMA under Mustapha has undergone retreats while mechanisms at community, local government.

Agada said staff have been put in place for effective emergency preparedness, early warning and quick response.

For Bello-Kobo, the committee said the NPA boss has repositioned the agency for better efficiency and service delivery.

Agada said:

"The new boss have been all about improving the revenue base of the nation, enhancing the maritime sector while also ensuring that the country is not shortchanged in anyway."

"Revenue leakages have been effectively blocked with the automation of key ports operations, periodic introduction of cost-cutting measures and financial management strategies. Bello-Kobo also worked closely with externally audited accounts that are International Financial Reporting Standard compliant".

The event will be chaired by the honourable minister of special duties, Senator George Akume while His Royal Highness, the Emir of Kano is the father of the say.

The National Youth Service Corps and its director-general, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, His Excellencies, Ambassador Tukur Buratai, Governor Mai Mala Buni, Governor Abdullahi Sule and Governor Bala Mohammed will also be awarded.

