National Assembly, Abuja - The National Examination Council (NECO) has revealed six states that are owing it N1.8 billion debts for the students they registered in 2019.

Zamfara tops the list of states owing NECO N1.8 billion examination debts. Photo credit: Governor Bello Matawalle

Source: Facebook

NECO’s Director of Finance and Account (DFA), Jacob Ekele, made this known on Wednesday, June 30, when the agency appeared before the investigative hearing of the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, Daily Trust reported.

Below is the list of the six states:

1. Zamfara (N1.2 billion)

2. Adamawa (N281.4 million)

3. Kano (N240.4 million)

4. Niger (N234.4 million)

5. Borno (N40.2 million)

6. Gombe (N7.2 million)

Shortfalls in NECO's remittances to FG

Legit.ng gathers that Ekele brought up the issue of the debt while explaining the reason for the shortfalls in the remittances the agency made to the federal government.

House of Reps queries NECO officials

Meanwhile, in his remarks, the chairman of the House Committee on Finance, James Abiodun Faleke, queried the NECO officials for underreporting the incomes received by the agency in the memorandum submitted to the committee.

He directed that all NECO administrative officers across the 36 states and the FCT should provide details of students’ registrations, number of schools and remittances made to the federal government from 2010 till date and appear before it in two weeks’ time.

The committee also directed that NECO should get letters from the state governments said to be indebted to the examination body to confirm its claims.

Alleged certificate forgery: NECO sacks 19 staff

In other news, NECO's governing board in February 2020 approved the sack of 19 staff from her service for alleged certificate forgery.

The staff certificate verification committee constituted by the management carried out the assignment.

Before terminating their appointments, the committee had contacted the schools and institutions which the affected staff claimed to have attended and the schools and institutions denied having certified them.

