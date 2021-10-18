It is a breath of fresh air for some students who would be graduating with a first class at the University of Ilorin

The Vice-Chancellor of Unilorin, Sulyman Abdulkareem recently announced that 180 graduating students of the university have bagged first class honours

Abdulkareem made this known at the kick-off of the 36th convocation ceremonies of the institution on Monday, October 18, in Ilorin

Ilorin, Kwara state- It is indeed good news as 10,992 students would graduate from the University of Ilorin at its 2019/2020 convocation on Saturday, October 23.

PM News reports that professor Sulyman Age Abdulkareem, the Vice-Chancellor made the announcement on Monday, October 18, while briefing newsmen on activities of the 36th convocation.

The VC stated that the 2019/2020 academic session was special as 2,766 students from Unilorin’s affiliated institutions completed their programmes.

Unilorin announced recently that 10,922 students are to graduate for the 2019/2021 academic session.

Source: Facebook

He noted further that 2,836 bagged second class upper division, while about 4,879 had second class lower division, a report by Premium Times also indicate.

He said:

“Out of this 10,922, 9,338 are First Degree/Diplomas graduands while the remaining 1,584 are graduating with Higher Degrees/Postgraduate Diplomas.

“In the First Degree/Diploma category, we have 180 First Class, 2,836 Second Class Upper Division, 4,879 Second Class Lower Division, 1,110 Third Class and 14 Pass.

“We also have 140 MB; BS graduands, 46 graduands in Nursing, 5 graduands with Distinction and 16 with Pass in Optometry, 6 graduands with Distinction and 49 with Pass in Pharmacy while we have 37 graduands in Veterinary Medicine.

“Furthermore, a total of 20 graduands are obtaining Diploma from the Institute of Education.

“For emphasis, the total number of higher degrees to be awarded at this occasion is 1,584.

“This figure comprises 142 Postgraduate Diplomas, 1142 Masters from various Faculties, 113 MBA/MPA/MILR/MGIS/MPH/MHPM and 187 PhDs.

“The 2019/2020 session was also special because we had 2,766 students from our affiliated institutions that completed their programmes.

“They will be awarded Postgraduate Diplomas after going through our rigorous and high standard of academic excellence as well as our stringent quality control mechanisms.

“Another 84 students from institutions affiliated with us are also being awarded Diploma degrees in various disciplines.”

