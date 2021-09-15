Data released by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has shown the top 10 Nigerian universities that admitted the most students in 2020.

The data cited in a report by Premium Times indicates that the 10 universities accounted for one-fifth of the students admitted into the nation's varsities last year.

The University of Ilorin tops the list of Nigerian universities that admitted the most students in 2020. Photo credit: nigerianbulletin.com, PAL Pensions, Daily Correspondents, University of Calabar

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that out of the 551,553 students admitted into Nigerian universities as of August, 101,034 students gained admission into these 10 universities.

See the universities below:

The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) - 13,634 admitted students The University of Benin (UNIBEN) - 12,336 The University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) - 11,416 students The University of Calabar (UNICAL) - 10,888 Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU) - 10,736 The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) - 9,509 The University of Uyo (UNIUYO) - 8,502 Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) - 8,110 Ekiti State University (EKSU) - 8,088 University of Lagos (UNILAG) - 7,815

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

UTME 2021: List of top 10 first-choice universities

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 2021 policy document released by JAMB also revealed the universities that had numbers of being picked as first choice institutions in Nigeria.

The document indicates that UNILORIN and UNILAG are the first two institutions that had the highest numbers of being picked as first choice universities in Nigeria.

While UNILORIN got 78,466 applications, UNILAG had 59,190

JAMB cancels national cut-off mark

Meanwhile, JAMB has adopted minimum cut-off marks sent by tertiary institutions for admission into universities across the country for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The examination body made the disclosure in an announcement by its registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede in Abuja on Tuesday, August 31.

Oloyede while displaying the minimum cut off marks also announced that universities are not allowed to go below 120 and polytechnics and colleges of education, 100 for admission.

Top 20 best Nigerian Universities in 2021 emerges

Similarly, Webometrics has released the July 2021 edition of its ranking of the universities and other higher education institutions across the world.

A look at the ranking by Legit.ng indicates that the University of Ibadan, Covenant University, and Obafemi Awolowo University occupied the top three spots respectively.

While two of the top three, UI and OAU, are federal universities, the remaining one, Covenant University, is private-owned. The University of Nigeria (UNN) and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) emerged fourth and fifth in Nigeria respectively.

Gov Umar Ganduje's son bags degree from Regent's University London

In other news, Muhammad Umar, who is one of the sons of Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has bagged a degree from Regent's University London on Tuesday, September 14.

The young man bagged a BA. (Hons) in Global Management (Enterprise & Innovation).

The governor and his family were present at the graduation ceremony of his son and adorable photos were shared on social media. Many react Nigerians on social media soon flooded the comment section of the post to share their reactions to the development.

Source: Legit Newspaper